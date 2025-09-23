Skip to Main content
Hip Hop Burger
0
Order Now
Home
/
NEW! Seafood Cypher Platter
NEW! Seafood Cypher Platter
$0
Fries
Please select up to 1
Select...
Modifications
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
2 Pieces of Whiting, 3 Catfish nuggets, 3 Cajun Shrimp, 2 of our house made Cajun tartar sauces and a side of cajun fries.
Hip Hop Burger Location and Hours
(929) 270-4884
169- 75 137th Avenue, Queens, NY 11434
Closed
•
Opens Tuesday at 11:30AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement